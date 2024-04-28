Quirindi's new aquatic centre moves a step closer to construction

A builder for the $6.6 million Quirindi Aquatic Centre has been announced, moving the project a step closer to completion.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) announced that Beau Corp Projects had been awarded the contract to design and construct the new centre following the council's ordinary meeting on April 24.
A spokesperson for LPSC said Beau Corp Projects' key focus, in addition to getting the design and construction underway as soon as possible, would be to maximise local spending to give the local economy and community a boost.
Funding for the project was announced by the state government in November 2022, as the town battled to keep its pool open through the summer months.
LPSC appointed Mac Demo to bullldoze the old site between January to March 2024 to make way for the new project, which is to include an six-lane 50-metre Olympic-sized pool with ramp, splash pad, dry play area, wading pool and barbecue facilities.
This past summer Quirindi locals have been utilising pool facilities at Werris Creek.
The council spokesperson said Beau Corp Projects had experience in delivering commercial pool construction projects including the Bingara Memorial Pool Facility in 2022, Darwin Internal Airport Group The Mercure Hotel resort pool in 2023, and the Discovery Holiday Park Forster pool and splash pad in 2023.
"Council will ensure the funding that had been secured [for the project] is used as efficiently as possible to deliver a contemporary aquatic centre for the Liverpool Plains community to enjoy into the future.
"We understand the community is keen to see this project progress and wish to assure the public we are getting the job done and by appointing a contractor for this next crucial stage will ensure we continue to keep the momentum of this major project on track," the council spokesperson said.
No completion date has been advised.
