Head to Moree for the food, but don't miss the cultural experience

An agricultural hub boasting one of rural Australia's most vibrant and cosmopolitan art scenes - visitors to Moree are continually charmed by the culture and sophistication of this rural hamlet.
As locals can attest, there's no better excuse to visit than for the annual Moree on a Plate food festival.
A spokesperson for Moree Tourism said Moree on a Plate was a celebration of regional produce, yet the festival was just one of the myriad opportunities visitors had to enjoy Moree's hospitality during the Mother's Day weekend.
The fun kicks off on Thursday, May 9, at the Moree Gallery, which hosts an exhibition by acclaimed artist Jamila Hume and talented local ceramicist Maisie Johnson.
"Ms Hume's rich global experiences and insights culminate in her luxurious oil painting, with her solo exhibition Between the Leaves a whimsical yet contemporary take on still-life paintings, and as she describes, 'Not your typical wallflowers...'," the spokesperson said.
"Ceramicist Maisie Johnson needs little introduction to the community, this local creative showcasing a collection of her ceramics, all handmade slowly, and with love.
"Her collection includes the prettiest petal vessels and platters, loopy bowls and serving dishes, in what is her inaugural exhibition at the gallery, which she describes as a 'pinch me moment'."
The exhibition opens at 10am on Thursday, May 9, with opening drinks at the gallery from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Local Indigenous art gallery, Yaama Ganu will also be holding an exhibition during the Moree on a Plate festivities, with the gallery, and its adjoining café one of Australia's most applauded indigenous art centres, the spokesperson said.
On Friday, May 10, Yaama Ganu will present a group show of artists from leading Aboriginal-owned Western Desert Art Gallery Tjarlirli Art.
"There will be a group of Ngaanyatjarra artists travelling to Moree for this wonderful experience, who will also be leading a painting workshop at the gallery from 9am," the spokesperson said.
Tickets to this workshop are $50, and limited, and can be booked at Yaama Ganu.
The Yaama Ganu gallery will also be hosting a Friday evening exhibition opening from 6pm, everyone welcome.
For a fascinating insight into traditional indigenous culture, native grains specialist Kerrie Saunders will also be hosting her Yinarr-Ma Bush Tucker Tours during the festival weekend.
Kerrie is a proud Gomeroi woman and a wealth of knowledge when it comes to using the land for food, and what everyday plants have sustained humanity for centuries.
"Visitors will also have the opportunity to soak up the up the unrivalled atmosphere of Moree - literally - relaxing in the unique artesian waters upon which the town was built," the spokesperson said.
"The local mineral rich hot pools offer a wealth of health and wellbeing benefits and are a must whilst in the region."
For a genuine farm experience, there's also the unique opportunity to visit producers on-farm for a first-hand insight into the production of pecans and cotton, with local cotton farm tour on Thursday, May 9, at 10am and a pecan farm tour on Friday, May 10, at 1pm, organised through Moree Tourism.
For golf enthusiasts, and those with a little more time to spare, Moree's golf course is the envy of many communities, enjoying a pristine green fairway latticed across the meandering Mehi River.
"Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Moree on a Plate, which will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 4pm, featuring a full schedule of entertainment," the spokesperson said.
"And the fun needn't end there.
"Come Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, local cafe Cafe 61 Balo will open its garden for a special market day pop up event, featuring a special brunch menu and a range of stallholders to stroll amongst.
"There will also be a range of other lunch and dinner time specials at eating establishments across the community for diners looking for a special meal out, visit Moree Tourism for all the details."
For more information visit the Moree on a Plate website or Moree Tourism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.