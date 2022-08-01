Near record temperatures were recorded over the weekend with the predawn hours keeping all but the most hardy sheltering indoors.
The Tamworth Regional Weather page administrator based in Walcha Jennifer Hill, said she recorded a brutal low of -10 degrees there at about 6am on Sunday, July 31.
This was just just 4.5 degrees off the coldest temperature recorded outside of the Australian Alps, which was -14.5 degrees at nearby Woolbrook in 1994.
Ms Hill later recorded a toastier -7 degrees closer to 8am, while walking down the Apsley river in Walcha - one of the lower lying areas that often experiences extreme temperatures.
There was significant variation across the region over the weekend, with Tamworth recording a much warmer -1.5 and -1.3 degrees on Saturday and Sunday respectively, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Glenn Innes recorded it's second coldest day for July on Sunday with -6.6 degrees.
Like Tamworth, Gunnedah was also relatively warm, with -1.8 and -1.5 degrees on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
As the sun steadily broke through the morning mist, heavy frost in the tree line around Walcha dropped from branches creating a picturesque pseudo-snowfall.
Tamworth Regional Weather page administrator Dave Farrenden, said that extreme temperatures such as was seen in Walcha, often result from a phenomenon known as "frost hollows".
"You always get those frost hollows - Bendemeer, Walcha, Glen Innes - all those frost hollows do get some extremely cold temperatures," he said.
However, he said that to get an accurate recording some hardy locals have to get out themselves.
"It's a bit unfortunate there's not actually an official weather station at Walcha because they took it away quite some time ago. And that was due to the town mayor saying it was turning people away from going there."
Mr Farrenden said these frost hollows occur where there is little wind or moisture, causing cold air to stagnate overnight.
"Generally, frost hollows are around mountains. And what it does is the mountains through the night draws all the cold air into that spot ... and it doesn't escape," he said.
The weather is expected to warm up over the next week or so, as warmer ocean air moves in according to Mr Farrenden.
However, he said there should still be some opportunities left to glimpse some winter wonderlands for those prepared to get up early.
"Generally we do get a few minuses through August and sometimes you can get a pretty cold morning," he said.
