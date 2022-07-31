The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Bureau forecasts mild winter weather in Tamworth to continue in August

July 31 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth has enjoyed a relatively mild July, and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more of the same for the rest of winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.