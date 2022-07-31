Tamworth has enjoyed a relatively mild July, and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more of the same for the rest of winter.
The city shivered through a month of nights averaging just 2.6 degrees, slightly warmer than the average.
Advertisement
Daytime temperatures were also warmer than long-term averages, with an average highest temperature of 16.9 degrees.
READ MORE:
The coldest morning of the came on July 15, with overnight low of minus 2.8.
The bureau forecast predicts the relatively mild run will continue.
August will bring minimum temperatures typically above or well-above the historic average of 3.7 degrees, it forecasts
There is a 70 per cent chance of an "unusually warm" last winter month, with an average overnight low greater than 4.3 degrees, according to the bureau.
Just 36.4mm of rain fell at the airport Bureau of Meteorology site, that month.
The city's main water storage, Chaffey Dam, remains 100 per cent full. Copeton Dam is 99.3 per cent full and Split Rock Dam is 74.5 per cent full.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.