The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Mother Narelle Copeland, aunt Lesley Fernando give evidence at Gomeroi man Gordon Copeland's inquest in Moree

CB
By Cady Biddle
July 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordon Copeland's aunt Lesley Fernando (second from left) has given evidence at the inquest about to wrap-up in Moree. Picture by Jacinta Dickins

GORDON Copeland's aunt has told the inquest into his death that a post-it note was the only information police gave family to help them search for him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Cady Biddle

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.