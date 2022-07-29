STALWART of the hospitality industry Jun Kaji Shrestha has taken charge for the first time, with his restaurant on Peel Street.
He got his start back home in Nepal as a child, helping out in the family restaurant.
Advertisement
The Momo House, Asian Delight is still in the family - Mr Shrestha operates it with brother Arun and with help from his wife, sister and in-laws.
The family has been hard at work since opening earlier this month, while facing staff shortages like many restaurants and cafes in the city.
"I'm trying to bring authentic Nepalese cuisine, so like the people get the real taste, what is Nepalese food like," he said.
"So I'm trying to get the real food in the plate.
"We're getting really good feedback at the moment, like people loving the food as well."
READ MORE:
The owners have tried to cater to everyone, with a menu packed with more than just authentic Nepalese cuisine.
Diners can order fish and chips and even burgers if they're not in the mood for momo or curry.
Mr Shrestha said he is experimenting to see what people think about the combination.
After travelling between Nepal, Sydney and London, the hospitality mogul moved to Tamworth in 2017.
It was while working at the Longyard Hotel that he began planning to operate his own kitchen one day.
"I love the regional area because travelling wise, expenses wise, everything is really good over here," he said.
"It's good place to stay, like peaceful, the people are really good over here - so no stress, basically, it's good place to have here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.