Maisie Wilde was sitting at a bench at Bicentennial Park emitting a sense of satisfaction for a job well done.
After 12 years in pursuit of gymnastics excellence, the Tamworth 16-year-old has retired from the sport.
Having reached level 10, the highest level in the sport, and having competed at three national championships, Wilde said she was "ready for a change".
"It's been such a great experience", she said of her gymnastics career, adding that the Tamworth Gymnastics Club looked after her "so well".
"I've done all that I can here, and it's just been so great ... it's just been a good career," she said.
Wilde's best result was placing third in the all-around as part of the New South Wales level-seven team at the 2018 national championships.
At this year's nationals on the Gold Coast, she was a member of the NSW level-10 team who came fourth in the all-around. Wilde said she was "so proud" to have earned a spot among the top six level-10 gymnasts in the state.
Like numerous gymnasts before her, Wilde has transitioned from gymnastics to CrossFit.
She trains at Snake Athletics with former leading Tamworth gymnast Georgia Pryer. It was important to her to "stay active and do competitive sport", she said.
In year 11 at Calrossy Anglican School, Wilde is also committed to her education and potentially undertaking a sports science-based degree at university.
But her ties to gymnastics will remain strong, as she will continue to coach at the Tamworth Gymnastics Club and serve as a judge in the sport.
"It's just meant so much," she said of her gymnastics career. "Having the support of my coaches and my peers, I've made so many lifelong friends.
It's just meant so much.- Maisie Wilde
"It's just been a part of my life for so long, and I'm just so grateful for everything they've done for me."
In a Facebook post announcing Wilde's retirement, the Tamworth Gymnastics Club said she was "one of our longest serving, hardest working, and most successful gymnasts". She was also an "excellent leader" and "inspiring role model", the club said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
