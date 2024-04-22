Markets provide home away from home for Tamworth's small businesses

For some, the Peel Street Markets are an opportunity to find bargains on handmade gifts and crafts.
For others, they're an opportunity to make friends, as regular art vendor Jen Avery told the Leader.
Ms Avery opens her stall at Tamworth's open-air market almost every month and says the best part about it is the spirit of community.
"We've just had the last two months off because my husband broke his foot. He's my brawn, I couldn't do it without him," she said.
"It's nice to be back and get caught up with my neighbour vendors. It's a bit of a social day out for us. We don't always make a lot of money but it gets us out of the house and frees up some space at home."
Many of her neighbouring vendors said the same thing.
From bakers, to jewellers, to candlestick makers, the market's diverse array of small businesses agreed the relaxed and friendly atmosphere is what keeps them coming back every month.
Many also tie the inception of their businesses to the same kind of community-building social interaction.
For example, Ms Avery started experimenting with watercolours three years ago during the COVID pandemic and says it's now become a huge part of her social connection to friends and family alike.
"When my brother turned 60 I painted him a cow. He's a stoic country boy, doesn't usually show emotion, but when he saw it he was nearly crying," she said.
At the Peel Street Markets the artist usually sells three or four artworks and she also does the rounds at some of the region's other markets such as the Currabubula Boutique Markets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.