A NEW form of therapy is set to kick off in Tamworth.
Neurodiverse and developmentally delayed children will soon have the chance to be part of a sports team, while also reaping the benefits of a clinical therapy session.
The term 'neurodiversity' describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many different ways.
Tamara Private Hospital occupational therapist Ben Willis, who first got involved with Sense Rugby while working in Newcastle, said the sessions would allow children to have fun and learn new skills.
"It's a lot easier to get kids to agree to come along to a rugby training session than it is to get them to go to a clinical setting for therapy," he said.
"A lot of these kids aren't necessarily suitable for a standard sporting team. They aren't able to follow instructions or they might be scared of experiencing touch, falling or loud noises.
"This is a safe environment for them to be slowly introduced to these kind of things."
Having played rugby his whole life, Mr Willis said he loved being able to incorporate his passion for the game into his work.
"I love having the chance to watch the children develop a love for the game and seeing the joy it brings to not only them, but also their parents watching along on the sideline," he said
"The look on a parent's face when they first see their child make a tackle, kick a ball, or even just stand in line and listen, is priceless."
Making friends and developing social skills is also a focus of the sessions.
"Through Sense Rugby kids will have a chance to have fun, make friends, develop their confidence and self-esteem, as well as learning important skills like managing emotions, following instructions and teamwork," Mr Willis said.
Having been involved with the program for a number of years, Mr Willis said he has seen the benefits of the program first hand.
"You'll have kids start off just standing on the sideline watching or maybe hiding behind their mum. To children who will just be launching themselves at tackle pads who would originally be to scared to get their knees on the ground."
Tamara Private Hospital CEO Dr Trish Thornberry, said she was excited to be offering a form of therapy that children in Tamworth otherwise would not have access to.
Apart from the benefits for the kids, Ms Thornberry said the program had a positive impact on the whole family.
"Their parents will see their children potentially develop the love of the game that they never thought they would be able to see," she said.
"I know of some kids who have continued on to mainstream rugby from this program."
A come and try day will be held on Saturday at Tamworth Rugby Park from 9am.
Founders of Sense Rugby, Australian Rugby Sevens Olympian Jesse Parahi and paediatric occupational therapist Carlien Parahi will be in Tamworth to launch the program.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
