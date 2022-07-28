EVIDENCE has been finalised against a man accused of breaking into a sleeping elderly woman's home, stealing from her, then fleeing when she screamed.
Tamworth Local Court heard this week police had finished building the case against Richard Cutmore.
Advertisement
"I'm happy to say the brief is compliant, it can move to the next stage," police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said.
The 23-year-old remains behind bars and dialled into court virtually for the mention.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she was pleased the matter was progressing and adjourned it to September.
READ ALSO:
Cutmore asked where his case was up to.
Ms Soars told him it was at "an important point" where the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, would confirm which allegations it would press ahead with.
"The good news is it's making progress," she said.
Ms Soars said it was after that stage that his lawyer could discuss pleas to the charges with him.
"Sweet," Cutmore replied.
His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor made no application for bail and it was formally refused.
Cutmore faces charges of aggravated break-and-enter; as well as break, enter and steal.
The police case is that an 89-year-old woman woke to find Cutmore inside her bedroom at a home on Cossa Street in West Tamworth about 6:30am on May 16.
Officers were told he fled the scene after the elderly woman screamed.
Oxley police and specialist officers combed the crime scene for clues and seized items for forensic examination.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.