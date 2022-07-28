THE cat's been let out of the bag - the region's fanciest felines will be on full display this weekend.
Tamworth & District Cat Show manager Rosemary Rogers expects there'll be a few shy pussycats when the event returns this Saturday after two years in COVID hibernation.
But it's the most cool, calm and collected that the judges will be on the lookout for.
"Some of the cats haven't been shown at all since COVID broke out. Others are kittens and just getting shown now," she said.
"The main thing is that you've got a nice, calm cat there. But this is going to be really hard this year, because a lot of them haven't even been to a show for several years."
Animals are judged on personality, coat colour and condition, type of head, body length and tail length.
While Ms Rogers would love to see thousands of cats, she said in reality the show will be lucky to attract 50 with COVID impacting numbers. In an ordinary year, about 150 are on show.
Cats will be shown in four groups with a wide range of breeds on display - everything from Persians, Exotics, Ragdolls and Birmans to Maine Coons, Siamese, Orientals, British and Bengals.
There's even a "multis" category for an unregistered cat or a cat that somebody has rescued from a rescue centre.
It's the club's first show since the beginning of the pandemic and their first year affiliated with CATS NSW.
The Tamworth & District Cat Show is on Saturday, July 30 at Carinya Christian School at 25 Boronia Drive, Tamworth.
It will be open to the public from 9am to 4pm for a small entry fee. There'll be food and drink available, as well as a raffle and goodies for sale.
Ms Rogers said after the judging is over, if you're lucky enough, you might even get to pet a cat.
