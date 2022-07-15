The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Blake Memorey, 22, refused bail in Tamworth court on pursuit charges; Oxley police appeal for information on woman after Landcruiser carjacked on Werris Creek Road

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARRESTED: The man fronted Tamworth court on Friday and police are appealing for information about the woman. Photo: File

A WOMAN is on the run after carjacking a Landcruiser at the end of a police chase near Tamworth, while the wanted man she was allegedly with is now behind bars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.