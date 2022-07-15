A WOMAN is on the run after carjacking a Landcruiser at the end of a police chase near Tamworth, while the wanted man she was allegedly with is now behind bars.
Blake Memorey, 22, fronted Tamworth Local Court by video link on Friday after spending the night in custody.
His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor confirmed Memorey would not make a bid for bail that day.
Magistrate Roger Prowse formally denied his release and adjourned the charges to next month.
Intelligence led police to Werris Creek on Thursday morning.
A pursuit was sparked about 11:30am when officers said they spotted Memorey behind the wheel of a car.
Police said the vehicle came to a stop on Taylors Lane at Quipolly and a woman - who was a passenger in the car - fled on foot before carjacking a silver Toyota Landcruiser on Werris Creek Road.
Police claim Memorey also tried to run but was arrested on a private property a short time later.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with traffic and property offences, as well as police pursuit; resist police executing their duties; two counts of assaulting police officers; and driving with a cancelled licence.
Court documents show Memorey pleaded not guilty to all allegations except for the police pursuit.
Oxley police have issued a public appeal for information as they search for the woman.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and brown eyes.
The car she is believed to have been travelling in after the reported carjacking is a silver Toyota Landcruiser with NSW plates that read CA52EN.
Anyone who has seen the car, or has dashcam footage or further information should contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers as investigations continue.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
