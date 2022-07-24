Tamworth's first-ever emergency rescue challenge has proven to be a "well-run event", according to local firefighters.
Tamworth Fire and Rescue zone commander Tom Cooper said the city's first-ever Australasian Road Crash Rescue Challenge was unlikely to be its last.
"It went really well, everybody loved it," he said.
"The organisers just could not believe the facilities. They loved it, because they were able to run all the different scenarios under one roof. There's five competition areas plus the manufacturers displays, were all under the one roof. It's not normally like that."
Teams spent three days updating their skills in crash rescue to keep pace with industry standards, before putting them to the test in competitions designed to replicate road crash scenarios.
Electric vehicles were a particular focus at training events, with emergency organisations getting up to speed on how to respond to the country's growing fleet of all-electric cars.
Some 16 teams from as far afield as Wollongong and New Zealand competed to be the best life-savers in a range of scenarios.
With between six and eight in a team, plus 100 support staff and others, Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre was packed, according to Superintendent Cooper.
"It brings a lot of firefighters, emergency service workers together. They were all very impressed with the facilities and they want to come back," he said.
"It does bring a lot of money into the town. The event itself and all the competitors and officials that come, they bring a lot of money, but the event itself generates a lot of money for local suppliers."
