IT'S TIME to pick up the paint brush and sharpen your pencils as a sought-after art show makes its return.
Creativity will be on full display at the Kootingal Lions Club art exhibition and sale, with prizes up for grabs in nine sections.
Exhibition organiser Lee Rodger, said this year will feature a brand new section for contemporary and mixed media artworks.
"Last year when we had the entries come in there were some that didn't really fit as oil or watercolour, they might have used those mediums, but very much more modernistic," she said.
"Giving it a section of its own will let there be a bit more space for more contemporary things to be showed off."
Other sections include pastel, oil and acrylic, watercolour, drawing, miniature and three junior categories for children aged between six and 13.
The junior section will not include any work produced at school in a bid to encourage creativity outside the art room.
After the exhibition was pushed back last year due to COVID-19, Ms Rodger said she was thrilled to be able to plan an event with more confidence.
"This gives us a chance to get out and show off the work rather than having it sit in your bottom draw," she said.
"The number of art shows that are going again is really heartening because each show offers something a little bit different."
A ticketed opening night will kick off the creative festivities on September 9. Artworks will be on display to the public on September 10 and 11 at the Kootingal Community Hall, from 10am until 3pm.
Entries will close August 28 with forms available online.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region.
