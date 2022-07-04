The Northern Daily Leader
Brady Marquett refused bail in Tamworth court on drug supply, driving charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 4 2022 - 7:30pm
BEHIND BARS: The man was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Monday. Photo: File

PENCIL cases stuffed with the drug ice were allegedly discovered near the scene of a crashed car, and the man at the centre of the investigation has been refused bail after escaping from hospital.

