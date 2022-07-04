PENCIL cases stuffed with the drug ice were allegedly discovered near the scene of a crashed car, and the man at the centre of the investigation has been refused bail after escaping from hospital.
Brady Marquett was ordered to remain behind bars after an unsuccessful bid for his release was made in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, despite the defence offering $5000 in security and a house arrest condition.
The Tamworth man appeared via video link - with his partner and mother in court to support him - on a drug supply allegation and a string of driving charges.
The court heard Marquett was trying to avoid police when he was involved in a car crash earlier this year.
Police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett alleged the speed and manner of Marquett's driving caused him to crash and alerted officers to his location.
"The risk to the community was extreme," Sergeant Brissett told the court.
"This is a very serious [alleged] offence."
The court heard Marquett was found near the wreck and was taken to hospital, but later discharged himself with a cannula still in his arm after he was told police wanted to talk to him.
Sergeant Brissett strongly opposed Marquett's release on the basis he had ignored court orders before and could pose a risk to the community.
Defence solicitor Geoffrey Archer submitted to the court that Marquett's circumstances had changed and he needed to be released from custody.
He said the accused could offer a list of strong conditions including to remain under house arrest; to report to police daily; and to steer clear of alcohol and illicit drugs.
Mr Archer conceded Marquett had a "terrible" driving record to his name.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed that Marquett's circumstances had changed recently but said the alleged offending was so serious that it raised real concerns.
She read over the police version of what happened and said Marquett was found near the crashed car, and that "some pencil cases" were also located close to the site with 105 grams of methylamphetamine inside.
"That is a substantial amount of that drug," she said.
She refused him bail.
Court documents show Marquett had previously pleaded not guilty to one allegation of supplying prohibited drugs.
He also faces charges of driving while disqualified; driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner dangerous; driving under the influence of drugs; and driving with illicit drugs present in blood. The charges were adjourned to next month.
