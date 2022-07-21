A KIDNAPPING charge against a man who was arrested as part of a targeted strike force investigation in Tamworth has been dropped.
Justin Anthony Heywood's matter had been plagued by delays for months but was finally able to progress in Tamworth Local Court last week.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, confirmed the Crown would press ahead with four drug-related allegations against Heywood.
Charges of taking and detaining a person with the intent to ransom; recruiting others to assist in carrying out a criminal activity; and fraud were withdrawn by prosecutors.
Heywood remained behind bars in Tamworth Correctional Centre and his defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos confirmed no application for his release would be made that day.
Magistrate Roger Prowse formally refused bail.
"Thanks for coming in," he said to Heywood, who dialled into court from custody for the mention.
Heywood was one of about a dozen people arrested last year by a special squad of Oxley police - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw - investigating drug-related and firearm crimes in the Tamworth region.
The court had previously heard the brief of evidence was voluminous and involved telephone intercept material which raised complex questions about the now-dropped kidnap charge.
Police previously alleged Heywood had been "guiding" another man in Newcastle about what to do with an "uncooperative victim" in the boot of his car.
Heywood has not yet been required to enter pleas to the drug-related charges of two counts of possession and two counts of supply, including one of more than an indictable amount.
His case was adjourned to September.
Other Strike Force Burtenshaw matters were mentioned last week and the court heard several case conferences would be held across August.
