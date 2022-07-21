The Northern Daily Leader
Kidnap charge dropped, drug charges confirmed against Justin Anthony Heywood after Strike Force Burtenshaw arrest in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 21 2022 - 7:30pm
CHARGE DROPPED: The man will front court again in September after he was arrested by a targeted strike force. Photo: File

A KIDNAPPING charge against a man who was arrested as part of a targeted strike force investigation in Tamworth has been dropped.

