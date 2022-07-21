Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has got out of her hospital bed for the first time - 17 days after being left in a coma following a horror race fall at Gunnedah.
In an update on Meredith's condition on Thursday, Racing NSW said she "continues to make steady progress" and on Thursday "got out of bed for the first time".
"She walked across the room with assistance, ma[r]king her first steps since the fall", Racing NSW said.
The Dubbo-based hoop has been cared for at Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital since the fall aboard the Clint Lundholm-trained Starlink in race five at Gunnedah.
Dubbo-based Llundholm has begun a fundraiser to assist his apprentice in her recovery.
Meredith's parents, Dawn and Mark, posted a comment on the GoFundMe page last Saturday in order thank "everyone who has donated, called, messaged or offered help and support for our beautiful daughter Elissa".
"We know that Elissa will be very grateful for all of your love and support," they said.
They added: "We and Elissa's fiancé Pat are praying for the day that Elissa will be awake and talking to us again."
By Thursday afternoon, almost $20,000 had been raised.
