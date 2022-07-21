The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Elissa Meredith has taken her first steps after coming out of coma

By Mark Bode
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'STEADY PROGRESS': Hockey Elissa Meredith continues to recover from a race fall. Photo: Amy McIntyre

Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has got out of her hospital bed for the first time - 17 days after being left in a coma following a horror race fall at Gunnedah.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.