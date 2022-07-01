TELEPHONE intercepts allegedly reveal a Tamworth man "guiding" another man in Newcastle about what to do with a person he had detained in his car boot, a court has heard.
Further delays in the case of Justin Anthony Heywood caused controversy when he fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody earlier this week.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court the charges the Crown would lock in against Heywood had still not been confirmed.
The Crown had already been granted an extension past the usual six-month deadline for that to happen.
"It's not straight forward and there are complex questions to be resolved," Mr Dixon said.
Heywood was one of about a dozen people arrested last year by a special squad of police investigating drug-related crime in the Oxley Police District - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw.
Mr Dixon said when the strike force matters were considered together, it was an extremely large brief of evidence.
He said a significant amount of telephone intercept material in the brief of evidence raised complex questions in Heywood's matter.
The court heard the intercepts contained discussions between Heywood - who was in Tamworth - and another man, who was in Newcastle and had an "uncooperative victim" in the boot of his car.
Mr Dixon alleged Heywood could be heard guiding the man from afar about what to do, including potential acts of violence.
He asked the court for a two week adjournment, to a day when a number of other Strike Force Burtenshaw matters were listed.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked why there were so many matters before the court that had passed the six-month deadline for charge certification.
"Perhaps I'll make a listing of them and send them to the head of your office," she said.
"Something's not working."
After the explanation from Mr Dixon, she agreed to adjourn the case for two weeks, but noted it must proceed in mid-July.
She told defence solicitor Yvonne Phillipos she could make a bid for Heywood's bail at that time if he wanted.
Ms Phillipos argued against the further delay and said these were the only charges that were keeping Heywood behind bars.
She said the longer the process took in the local court, the further away a potential trial date in the district court would be.
She told the court the case had also been delayed by the Crown prosecutor being away.
"I don't see why Mr Heywood should suffer any further because an employee has gone on leave," she said.
Mr Dixon said the DPP would agree to fast-track the next stage of the case, so that Heywood's matter could make it into the next Tamworth District Court sittings for mention.
Heywood has not entered pleas to a string of charges including taking and detaining a person with intent to ransom.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
