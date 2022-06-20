A STRIKE force dedicated to busting drug crime in Tamworth has brought about dozen alleged offenders before the court, but delays are plaguing "complex" cases.
Tamworth Local Court heard the Crown prosecutor considering most of the matters connected to the Oxley police operation - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw - needed more time to confirm which charges to press ahead with against some of the accused.
Justin Anthony Heywood remains behind bars on drug supply charges, as well as kidnapping and fraud allegations.
His lawyer Yvonne Phillipos opposed an application by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, for a four-week extension.
The DPP had already passed its six-month deadline to lock in Heywood's charges and had been granted extra time once before.
"I understand the brief is quite extensive," she said.
"This matter is now at seven months."
She told the court she had the entire brief of evidence and argued the most serious charge against Heywood was so far circumstantial.
The court heard these were the only charges keeping him behind bars.
DPP solicitor Max Dixon argued extra time was necessary for the Crown prosecutor involved to work on the matters.
"There are 11 or 12 co-accused persons across two courts," he said.
"This is an exceptional and complex matter ... the brief material is voluminous."
Magistrate Julie Soars allowed the DPP two more weeks instead, so she could keep the matter on track.
"I really need to keep the pressure on now," she said.
Heywood has not entered pleas. Bail was not applied for and formally refused.
The DPP sought extensions in several other Strike Force Burtenshaw matters in Tamworth Local Court last week.
Applications for the full four weeks were allowed in some cases, but Ms Soars warned the matters must progress on the next date if possible.
"It becomes not only a problem ... for the accused but it becomes a problem for the court," she said.
Ms Soars described the charge certification stage to one of the accused as a "delicate point" in a matter.
At least one of strike force cases had already been certified and was adjourned.
Jake Field's case was progressed and the court heard he would face eight drug and firearm charges, eight related allegations, and one back-up charge.
The Leader understands Strike Force Burtenshaw was launched by Oxley police in April last year to target drug and firearm crime in the Tamworth region.
