The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Landcare Association to showcase soil produced at local waste facility

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 17 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESOURCE: The new soil will come straight from the Tamworth Waste Management Facility. Photo: Peter Hardin

HOW TO TURN Tamworth's garden and food waste into high quality soil will be on full display for farmers for the first time this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.