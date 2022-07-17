HOW TO TURN Tamworth's garden and food waste into high quality soil will be on full display for farmers for the first time this week.
Tamworth Regional Landcare Association are preparing to host a free information session and a tour of the local composting facility, to give farmers the first glimpse at sustainable soil produced in right here in Tamworth.
Event sponsor Biocarbon Soil founder Angus Johnston said rather than throwing waste into landfill the company has been able to assist Renew Organics to produce clean and resilient compost.
"We are holding this event so people can come and look and touch the compost," Mr Johnston said.
"This allows them to gain a bit of confidence in the process that's behind it and how it is being produced."
The soil is produced at the Tamworth Waste Management Facility on Forest Road using local garden and food waste, until the new facility is constructed at Gidley Appleby Road.
"Biocarbon Soil and Renew Organics teamed up to operate that facility for up to two years while council develop their larger facility," Mr Johnston said.
The soil on display at the event will be the first to be produced here in Tamworth. By showcasing the soil at the new waste facility, Mr Jonhnston said they were able to "get the ball rolling" to develop interest for the product.
The soil is said to have benefits for the whole community.
"It's diverting waste from landfill, garden organics and food organics which would otherwise be going to landfill and create greenhouse gas emissions can now be used as a resource," Mr Johnston said.
"For the farmers it improves organic matter and helps to create a living soil which has a range of benefits for nutrient use efficiency and water usage efficiency."
The event will be held at the Tamworth Community Centre on Wednesday July 20.
Participants will also hear from guest speakers on a range of different topics rooted in soil.
Bookings are essential and can be made by contacting Ninna Douglas on 0431 242 589.
Tess Kelly
