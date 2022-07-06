WET WEATHER played havoc with NAIDOC Week on Wednesday after organisers were forced to postpone two key events.
A cultural burn planned near Locks Lane was cancelled because of the rain, while a mural marathon also had to be put off.
But the weather hasn't deterred local leaders who are still shining a light on indigenous issues.
Indigenous leader and Tamworth health worker Lisa Shipley has run out of patience waiting for First Nations people to be given a seat at the policy-making table.
Working as first nations culture and access manager for the Primary Health Network, Mrs Shipley has taken on a major role in representing Indigenous people in the health sector.
She has also attended the United Nations twice as the government's delegate for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Women's Alliance, and also with the National Rural Women's Coalition.
And while she believes things have come a long way since her childhood, there is still a marked lack of Indigenous people in policy-making positions.
"How long do we have to be getting out and standing up until we're actually listened to?" she said.
"From a very young age, we're taught to get up, stand up, and show up. And we do that every day in our life and work.
"But we've been doing that for such a long time, that now it's time that we have actual decision-making powers.
"I've been attending rallies and marches for as long as I can remember."
She said Tamworth councillor Marc Sutherland is a good example of what positions Indigenous people should take a shot at if they want to advance the cause of their culture.
She said Indigenous policy makers "have to be across all sectors."
"And it needs to be from our local to our state to our federal government," she said.
However, the matter of advancing Indigenous interests in the political sphere is complicated by the sprawling and sometimes gated ecosystem that is the collection of departments comprising the government.
Mrs Shipley said that under such conditions there needs to be a holistic approach addresses all areas of government.
"They need a holistic approach to First Nations' issues. You know, it's all linked," she said.
"When you talk about the social determinants of health, you talk about housing, education, healthcare.
"But the departments are too disjointed. They don't seem to talk to each other."
However, it's not just the breadth of government responsibilities making things difficult.
"But as long as the people that are the voice for our people are engaging and hearing what everyone's got to say ... [then] things should turn out ok," she said.
But of course politics isn't for everyone. Mrs Shipley herself has a background in education and believes it's a great place to push for change.
"I think education is the key to our kids," she said.
"That gives them the knowledge and tools to then go on and make informed decisions."
Mrs Shipley said she wants to see lessons in serving the Indigenous community passed down through education, but also through family.
"The reason I am like I am, is that I come from a long line of strong Gomeroi women," she said.
"I was raised by my mum, my aunties, and my grandmother, and influenced by them my whole life.
"So I was always taught to get up, stand up, and show up."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
