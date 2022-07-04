The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council is hosting the Outstanding Leaders exhibition for NAIDOC 2022 focusing on community leaders

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deadly Dances: Aaliyah Morley (right) dances at the NAIDOC opening ceremony. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

The pride and passion of Tamworth's young Indigenous leaders are up in lights in the heart of Tamworth, with portraits of inspiring leaders being projected in the CBD.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.