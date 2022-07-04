The pride and passion of Tamworth's young Indigenous leaders are up in lights in the heart of Tamworth, with portraits of inspiring leaders being projected in the CBD.
The portraits were created by photographer and Kamilaroi man Danny Dalton who worked with Peel High School students Aaliyah Morley and Shakayla Spearmin and many others to showcase the importance of this year's NAIDOC theme: get up, stand up, show up.
Mr Dalton said the exhibition - which is also on display inside Ray Walsh House - is about shining a light on the community he has a lot of connection with, and revealing the power and pride he sees so evident among Indigenous people.
"When you're talking about culture, you want to represent that pride of knowing who you are and your identity, and grounding it in an image is really strong" he said.
Mr Dalton said a really important part of the process was working intimately with each person to create an image that would show them in the way they wanted to be seen.
"We read the bio that was written about them, and I ask them to extend on that. You know, tell me more. I need to know more," he said.
After each shoot, Mr Dalton then worked through all the images with each of his subjects until they found the one for the exhibition.
"And it's really powerful when they come to that realisation that they have chosen an image that is going to represent them in such a strong way."
Aaliyah said that having the opportunity to represent her culture in this way makes her extremely proud considering all the work that has been done to allow the display of her culture.
"It makes me really emotional to think that we're now able to do something that we weren't allowed to do," she said.
Aaliyah has been working with preschools to teach language and art, cementing her place as a leader in the Indigenous community.
"And it makes me proud that I'm a part of the oldest living culture on earth, and we're so strong that we're able to keep our culture alive," she said
Shakayla said her work with Mr Dalton was really about showing the community how proud she is.
"I'm standing with my hands on my hips. And I wanted to show I'm a strong Kamilaroi Yinaar [woman], and that I will always love and be proud of my culture," she said.
Like Aaliyah, Shakayla is also a teacher, being involved in weaving workshops, as well as other artforms and language.
"Whenever something comes up and they need someone to do this and that, I'll volunteer," she said.
The portraits will be displayed each night until Saturday on the side of the Commonwealth Bank building from the forecourt of Ray Walsh House.
The exhibition will continue inside council's foyer until July 29.
