The Tamworth City Dance Academy has laid out a grand plan to revive the whole Tamworth arts community through a new festival.
Paul and Kellie Singh noticed a clustering of arts organisations when they began converting their new Peel Street warehouse into a studio complex.
This got them thinking that their new space should form the basis of revitalising the Tamworth arts scene.
They then created the Wild Sparks charity which is "made up of ourselves and some other arts practitioners from town."
However, that wasn't the end of the Singhs' ambitions, as they soon formed the idea of a Tamworth Arts Festival.
Mr Singh said they've now taken the next step of presenting the idea to council for its consideration.
"We're working with the regional council to hold an annual Tamworth arts festival," he said.
"So the first one's going to be happening next year around October.
"And this year were doing a launch around that same time, in September, October."
Mrs Singh said it's about helping to bring the arts out of a difficult time.
"There's a whole community that has unfortunately gone under during COVID," she said.
"So this is just a way of saying, let's go, and really lead the way for all of Tamworth's artistic community to move forward."
Mr Singh said he wanted to begin by bringing together visual art and dance through a mural project for the Peel Street studio.
"We've never really done a lot with visual artists, so it'd be nice to bring them on board," he said.
Mrs Singh said they "want to make it a whole arts community."
"So we're very excited about that launch of the festival, and having a dedicated arts festival for Tamworth and the region because there are amazing artists out there."
Mr Singh said the festival has also been planned with a major focus on young artists, and has engaged the the Tamworth Youth Council.
"We thought the youth council would be perfect to get involved," he said.
"Because we really shouldn't be dictating to young adults what they should be doing as part of this festival."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
