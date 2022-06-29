A "SIGNIFICANT" sentence is expected to be handed down after shots were fired at police during a dramatic pre-dawn car chase last year.
Tyson James Booby, 23, fronted Tamworth District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a slew of firearm offences as well as police pursuit.
The court heard the offence of discharging a firearm with the intent to resist arrest was "not terribly common" and the major issue was how long Booby would be ordered to remain behind bars.
"We accept that it's got to be a significant sentence," defence barrister Paul Rosser said.
The offence carries a hefty maximum penalty of 25 years in jail.
But, Booby will have to wait to find out his fate after his sentencing was delayed.
"There is no hurry Your Honour," Mr Rosser said.
Joshua Ty Tehoata, 29, is the co-offender in the matter and is set to front the district court in August on the same charges.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said the pair would ideally be sentenced together.
He told the court Tehoata was the one that physically fired the gun.
Judge Deborah Payne ultimately listed Booby's case for a mention in the district court in August - the same day as Tehoata - to confirm a sentencing date.
Mr Dixon handed up a thick Crown bundle which included a detailed six-page set of agreed facts about what happened.
The men have been in custody since their arrest in the early hours of May 15 last year.
They were travelling in a Ford Territory when it led police on a pursuit through Nemingha, Kootingal, Calala and Tamworth.
The passenger was seen leaning out the window and shooting at the unmarked cop car with a .22 calibre bolt action rifle.
The Ford hit road spikes and crashed through a golf course fence on Duri Road about 3:30am. The pair were arrested on the course.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
