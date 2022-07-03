KNEELING in the crisp pre-dawn morning air and overlooking the city of Tamworth, Kamilaroi man Len Waters performed a smoking ceremony to symbolise the beginning of a new chapter.
Mr Waters told crowds the smoking ceremony was to mark "the end of old business, and the beginning of new business".
Kamilaroi man and Tamworth Regional Councillor Marc Sutherland celebrated the progress that had been made, but called for a new level of recognition.
"I think it's incredible to have cultural practices displayed to the level that they are here this morning," he said. "We wouldn't be here celebrating today if it wasn't for those people back in the early 20s standing up for the rights of Aboriginal people."
Cr Sutherland said there was still more work to do.
"The rights of Aboriginal people weren't given to Aboriginal people because of the good will of governments," he said.
"It was forced by all of us getting up, and standing up, and showing up for what we believe in."
Cr Sutherland said there still needed to be formal recognition of Indigenous Australians in the constitution.
He encouraged those gathered to understand it was the everyday actions of all which will make change happen.
"Whether it's a conversation with our family, whether it's a conversation at work. Whether it's a conversation at the top of a lookout," he said.
The Gomeroi Dance Academy performed at the opening ceremony.
One workplace which had worked hard to bring cultural conversations into the workplace was the NSW Fire and Rescue station in South Tamworth.
Zone superintendent Tom Cooper was delighted to open the station to the community on Sunday, showing off Aboriginal artwork adorning both the station and trucks, as well as inviting people to finish a new mural together.
"The whole idea was to try and learn a bit more about the deep and rich culture," he said.
"We commissioned Jodie Herden to do a couple of murals for our trucks, and then we set up a partnership."
Ms Herden is a local Aboriginal artist.
Superintendent Cooper said they want to learn the culture, the truth telling and "welcome the community into our environment".
This year's NAIDOC Week runs until Sunday and the theme is 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!'.
