IT WILL be a sight that's hard to miss as Peel Street prepares for a crowd of speedo-loving, Santa hat-wearing runners, raising money for a good cause.
The Santa Speedo Shuffle, which has been held in Canberra for the last 10 years, will run in Tamworth for the first time ever, in memory of ex-local Andrew Prowse who lost his battle with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) in October last year at the age of 34.
Alongside his wife Heidi Prowse (nee. Bock), also from Tamworth, the pair dreamt up the event as a "head turning" way to raise awareness for the disorder.
"We talked quite a bit about the significant cost of the treatment burden on someone who lives with CF and we really wanted to help our community," Ms Prowse said.
Since the shuffle first began the event has raised around $800,000 to help provide medical equipment, support and advocacy.
"It goes towards really practical things," Ms Prowse said.
"We also support national advocacy to ensure that our community have access to some really incredible new medications that are transforming lives.
"They're the closest thing to a cure for someone with CF so they don't have the story like Andy had."
As a man that was all about helping others, Mr Prowse also shared his experience and support as a volunteer for the mental health organisation MIEACT and Donate Life.
This year will mark the last event for the cause, with Ms Prowse hoping to raise more than $200,000 to bring the final total to $1 million for Cystic Fibrosis.
In honour of Mr Prowse and the final shuffle, a satellite event has been organised in Tamworth on July 31.
Ms Prowse said participants were asked to brave the cold and pull on their favourite vintage speedos and pop on a Santa hat, an ugly Christmas jumper, or some reindeer ears, to shuffle down Peel Street.
"Losing Andy has been one of the hardest things that I've ever had to go through, but knowing that our community back in Tamworth are caring about us and taking care of us and supporting this thing that's really important to us means so much," she said
"I know Andy would be immensely proud," she said.
The run will kick off from the Post Office Hotel at 10am, with runners advised to meet at 9:30am. Post shuffle the festivities will continue at the Tamworth Hotel.
Ms Prowse said it was "bittersweet" to think the event was coming to an end after the "substantial impact" it had made on so many lives.
"It's only been since the Santa shuffle that Andy had shared his own experience with CF," she said.
"It was something that allowed him to find the power of the voice that he had and be able to educate and build awareness for the community about what CF is and what it means."
Registration for the event is essential, more information can be found at https://www.santaspeedoshuffle.org.au/teams/tamworth-santas-for-andy
