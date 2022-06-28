The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Census 2021: overseas migrants fuel growth in Tamworth as mental health data alarms professionals

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGING REGION: Multicultural Tamworth chairman Eddie Whitham said while the statistics show our top listed countries of origin, the city is home to 87 nationalities. Photo: Peter Hardin

COMMUNITIES are becoming more culturally diverse than ever, and Tamworth is no exception.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.