COMMUNITIES are becoming more culturally diverse than ever, and Tamworth is no exception.
The 2021 census results have cemented Australia's reputation as one of the world's greatest immigration nations.
Regional cities like Tamworth are leading the way with an increasing number of new Australians from the Philippines and India.
More than 500 people born in each of the two countries now call the country music capital home.
Multicultural Tamworth chairman Eddie Whitham said the region had become more accepting of people from other cultures, and the data backs this up.
"This has a lot to do with the fact that we've brought in lots of migrants in the last 10 years, that's where the big move has been," he said.
"Basically 40 per cent of all health workers in NSW come from overseas - that would be about the same figure for meat processing and we've got three massive meat processors in this area."
The second highest country of origin - outside of Australia - was England, with 800 of the city's residents born there.
New Zealand also made the list with more than 400 and Vietnam was next with 350.
In Gunnedah, the trend was slightly different with South Africa listed among the top few for countries of birth.
The region's beliefs are also shifting, with more than 30 per cent of Tamworth residents selecting 'no religion'.
ALARM bells rang for professionals when concerning census data highlighted mental health problems.
Centacare Tamworth executive manager and psychologist Josie Hoffman said she was not surprised to see mental health topping the list of diagnosed long-term health conditions in Australia.
In Tamworth, it was the second highest, after asthma.
More than 6770 residents - 10.7 per cent - had been diagnosed with a mental health condition, including anxiety and depression.
In Gunnedah, that figure was slightly lower at eight per cent.
"I've been in this industry for 15 years and this is not new to us, working specifically in this local community over the past decade we've noticed the profile of mental health has changed," she said.
But the data also tells us the stigma around mental health has decreased, with more people seeking help.
"Mental health is becoming more widely known because more people are willing to speak out, normalising mental health and allowing people to speak out more," Ms Hoffman said.
The aftermath of the pandemic and learning to live with COVID has impacted people's mental health, she said, as well as the changing profile of families who are spending more hours away from home.
Almost half of the Tamworth population has some type of long term health condition, the census revealed, with arthritis the third highest after asthma and mental health.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
