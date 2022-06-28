Mitch Burrows has been a cornerstone for Kiwis for the better part of the last 15 years. Now the next generation is stepping up.
Sons Sebastian (Bas) and Ollie have both graduated to the club's senior ranks and worked their way up to play second grade, and the occasional first grade game, with him this season.
Advertisement
The former NSW Country representative said it has been "amazing" having the opportunity to share the field with them.
"It's something that I guess every father wants to do, but whether or not the opportunity arises is another question. But I've been lucky enough to still play competitively and the boys are pretty handy," he said.
He is hoping to in the near future also get the opportunity to play with youngest son Eddie.
"He's in Year 5 so I've still got two years to wait until I can play with him as well, and that's going to be awesome too," he said.
The great thing, he added, is that he isn't in a unique position, listing several other players playing with their sons, both in Kiwis and the other clubs.
He has also for the last two summers padded up with Ollie for Bective-East fourth grade in the Tamworth cricket competition, which he said has been nice too.
One of the architects of Kiwis' last Tamworth first grade triumph in 2017, Burrows had been in more recent seasons just been playing third grade.
Initially it was to help mentor some of the juniors coming through and in the Tamworth under-13s side he was coaching that year. Bas (15) had also just started playing grade.
Then the next season Ollie (13) played his first.
Thinking too when he dropped back that he was "over playing competitive hockey", playing with them has ignited that competitive spark in him again, he said.
"Being being on the field with them and watching them succeed has kind of really pushed me because I don't want them to leave me behind," Mitch said.
"So I've got to dig deep and have a real go."
"Eventually it will come to the point where they're going to say Ollie and Bass (Sebastian) you can step up in the grade and dad you can stay down.
But for now he can hold his own with them.
Advertisement
It is a real family affair with brother, and fellow Kiwis stalwart, Lindsay also joining them on the field in second grade after moving back to Tamworth from Canberra late last year.
"It's been really nice to have him back," he said.
"Him coaching first grade as well, and playing second grade with the boys and I, it's been a lot of fun."
While predominantly playing second grade, both Bas, who is a keeper by trade but does also play out in the field, and Ollie have had a few opportunities in first grade.
"Both filled in in the first week because we were a little bit short.
Advertisement
"That was really cool to have everyone on the field together at the same time," Mitch said.
"And then Ollie backed up and played the next week."
And scored the winning goal, saving Mitch's blushes.
"I missed a goal with a minute to go, then he scored with about three seconds to win the game," he reflected.
He said both are "doing really well for themselves".
Both recently played for the Tamworth As at the under-15 state championships with Ollie, along with Henry Richards and Tom Holmes, gaining selection in 2023 [under-15s] state squad.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.