MORE smokers in the Tamworth CBD could be forced to butt-out, as Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) reviews its smoke-free policy - but the region's smaller villages don't want the ban hitting their main streets.
A proposal will tonight go before councillors to extend the no smoking areas to include a portion of Peel Street between Bourke Street and Darling Street, and place a new policy on public exhibition.
Advertisement
It's an issue that was first raised in 2015, and again in 2020. But as part of the most recent review of the Smoke-Free Environment Policy, the council is revisiting the idea.
TRC's senior environmental health officer Rachel Mann recommended expanding the zone in a report to council, after "several business owners and operators" made the request.
But, she isn't recommending the cigarette exclusion zones be extended to the villages of Nundle and Kootingal, after community consultation during the months of May and June found residents don't support the move.
Council staff held face-to-face meetings with residents, as well as an online survey which was emailed to key community groups.
READ ALSO:
Of the 100 respondents in Kootingal, 67 per cent didn't like the idea of Gate Street becoming a smoke-free zone.
In Nundle, 63 per cent of the 98 respondents weren't in favour of Jenkins Street joining the smoke-free areas.
While the policy has been effective in reducing smoking in Tamworth, it's had some issues.
"The policy is heavily reliant on community based self-regulation, yet the evaluation results indicated that community members are not willing to approach smokers who are seen disregarding the smoke-free zones. This is a significant challenge for the ongoing success of the policy," Ms Mann said in the report.
The council will also consider spending up to $5000 on maintenance of existing signage, stickers, stencils and no-smoking advertising campaigns.
New signs are proposed for Peel Street, to include electronic cigarettes in the messaging.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.