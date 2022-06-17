While many Australians wonder whether Australia will become a republic following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Country Women's Association has defended the importance of the monarchy in Australian culture.
Cultural officer for the Quirindi CWA, Val Lodge said while there is generally strong support for the monarchy within the CWA, they also take notice of what the wider community thinks.
"I was speaking to someone the other day and they said 'I hate the Queen'. However, I think the majority of people love and respect her," she said.
Former secretary of the Willow Tree CWA Beryl Manion said there had been suggestions from within the CWA that they should cut ties with the monarchy by changing their pledge.
The matter was raised at the CWA's 100th anniversary national conference in May this year, but Mrs Manion said it was only a small minority.
"They're thinking of changing it, but I think they'll face a fair bit of opposition," she said.
In solidarity with the Queen, the Quirindi branch of the Country Women's Association gathered to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a cake-cutting and a rendition of God Save the Queen.
Secretary and publicity officer for the Quirindi Country Women's Association, Colleen Wills OAM, said the Queen represents values that should be respected.
"She's such a gracious lady and an example to women. There's not too many people who have given 70 years to their community," she said.
She said there are more important things to be thinking about besides whether Australia will become a republic, and they're focused on bigger issues such as housing, education, health, and mental health.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
