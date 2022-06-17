The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The Quirindi branch of the Country Women's Association has defended the monarchy's place in Australian culture, with a Platinum Jubilee high tea

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While many Australians wonder whether Australia will become a republic following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Country Women's Association has defended the importance of the monarchy in Australian culture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.