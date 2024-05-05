Currabubula to host a '60s-inspired event to mark 60 years of creativity

The Australian Red Cross Currabubula Art Show will celebrate 60 years during he 2024 show, and the opening night promises to be a swinging evening with an unmistakably '60s flavour all round.
The opening night will be held on Thursday, May 9, and show committee president Judith Edmunds promised it would be a highlight of the weekend.
"We are encouraging guests to come dressed in their best '60s gear, as there will be prizes for the best dressed man and woman, while the food served during the evening will also have a distinctly '60s flavour," Mrs Edmunds said.
Long-time show supporter and artist, Phillip Pomroy, originally from Werris Creek and now Urunga, will return as a judge, and has again supplied a painting as major prize for this year's raffle.
Mrs Edmunds said the committee had been working hard to ensure the exhibition which has become nationally-renowned for its entries from far and wide does not disappoint.
The Currabubula Branch Art Show took its first steps in May 1964 under the guidance of then-president Winsome Busby and the support of a dedicated committee. With help from the Tamworth Art Society the first event attracted more than 250 entries across five sections.
After the success of it's first year in 2023, a judged photography section returns this year, alongside paintings and silver jewellery.
Examples of ceramic and mosaic creations will also be for sale.
Thanks to the enduring commitment of the committee's long-serving members - some supporting the show for more than 40 years - the Currabubula Branch had not only enhanced the reputation of the Australian Red Cross but has also contributed more than $500,000 to worthy causes to date, Mrs Edmunds said.
"All proceeds from the 2024 show will go to The Lets Talk Program and Back Track supporting Youth and Mental Health, as well as supporting local small schools art programs," she said.
Art show guests will again be able to enjoy the event's famous Devonshire tea or a delicious lunch all catered for by local Red Cross Branches.
Thursday's opening night event will run from 6pm to 9pm and costs $20/pp.
The art show will run from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, with daily entry costing $15 for couples, $10 single and children under 16 free.
