If you know a business that's worthy of winning an award, here's your chance, with nominations now open for the 2022 Tamworth Quality Business Awards.
The awards were officially launched at the Tamworth Regional Gallery on Thursday night.
It comes after last year's awards were delayed from August 2021, to February this year.
Executive officer of the Tamworth Business Chamber, Bryan O'Connor said that businesses just want to move on from COVID-19.
At the 2021 event, which was celebrated on February 18 this year, Tamworth Business Chamber President, Stephanie Cameron said businesses had shown great dedication to succeed.
"In a rollercoaster year of lock downs, trading restrictions and public health orders, this year's winners have demonstrated resilience, determination and a willingness to succeed," she said.
Awards will be handed out in 29 categories, making it one of the largest regional business award programs in NSW.
The Noel Park award will return this year, recognising someone who has made a significant contribution to the growth of the Tamworth Local Government Area.
Ms Cameron said the awards will be especially relevant, as businesses need to work together to overcome challenges that continue to arise despite the waning impact of COVID-19.
Businesses will also need to grapple with the rise of the minimum wage as they continue to seek more staff, she said.
"Despite COVID and the recovery process, there are a lot of businesses out there doing very well who need staff, and they're just not out there."
The Tamworth Quality Business Awards will be held on September 9. Nominations close on Monday July 25.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
