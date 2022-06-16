A full assembly of students at Tamworth South Public School had the rare opportunity to take turns clambering in a helicopter cockpit on Thursday.
New England's only Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed right in front of the primary school students during an outdoor assembly.
The kids gleefully took the chance to ask questions directly to the helicopter crew, and even don their kit.
Pilot, Nick Hattersley said that by running the outreach they hope to get the children interested in a future with the helicopter.
He said that work with the helicopter is very rewarding and it's good for the kids to get the chance to learn about what they do.
"I think it's really good to showcase Westpac helicopters and the abilities and it's also a really good experience for the kids," he said.
"Every mission is special, you know. Providing care for the community. There's no real one standout mission. It's just [about] trying to get our doctor and paramedics to people that need them."
Organiser of the helicopter landing for Tamworth South Public School, Tori Bennett, said she was very excited to finally get the crew in.
"This was our fifth attempt for the chopper to come and it was beautiful weather for it," she said.
Before stepping aboard, the crew wowed the students with some of the facts about the helicopter that make it such an exciting emergency health service.
Following questions from the kids, Mr Hattersley explained the helicopter can travel at up to 250 km/h at an altitude of 3km and has a 100m winch rope they use to lower paramedics down to a patient.
The idea of being 100m down from the helicopter certainly took the interest of at least the braver souls among the primary students.
Students at the school, Cadence Davis and Braithe Townsend gave the crew a big thank you from the school for their visit.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
