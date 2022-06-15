The Northern Daily Leader
Local News
Three people killed when two utes collided near Wee Waa

By Newsroom
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:48pm, first published 8:37pm
Photo: file

A report is being prepared for the coroner after a tragic crash near Wee Waa yesterday claimed three lives.

