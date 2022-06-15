A report is being prepared for the coroner after a tragic crash near Wee Waa yesterday claimed three lives.
Two men and a teenager were killed when two utilities collided on Culgoora Road, about 20 kilometres east of the town, just after 5:30pm.
The driver and sole occupant of a Toyota ute - a 73 year old man - and the male driver and passenger of a Nissan Navara - a 64 year old man and a 16 year old - all died at the scene.
The victims are yet to be formally identified.
Oxley police established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
