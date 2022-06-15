The Northern Daily Leader
Two road cyclists taken to Tamworth hospital after car crash at Bligh Street and Peel Street intersection

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 11:00pm
EMERGENCY: Traffic was diverted around the CBD intersection early this morning after a car crashed into cyclists. Photo: Supplied

TWO CYCLISTS have been taken to hospital with injuries after a car struck them and knocked them off their bikes at a CBD intersection at dawn.

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

