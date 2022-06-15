TWO CYCLISTS have been taken to hospital with injuries after a car struck them and knocked them off their bikes at a CBD intersection at dawn.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash before 6am on Thursday at the corner of Peel Street and Bligh Street.
Advertisement
Paramedics treated two men, believed to be aged in their 60s, who were riding bikes together when the car hit them.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson told the Leader both men suffered injuries to their face and one of the men also hurt his leg.
READ ALSO:
Both were taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment but were in a stable condition.
The driver of the car was not hurt, according to Ambulance NSW.
Two ambulance road crews were deployed to the scene along with Oxley police officers.
Traffic was diverted while emergency services worked but conditions have since returned to normal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.