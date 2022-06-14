Tamworth Gymnastics hosts record-setting Country Capital Cup

The ninth edition of the Country Capital Cup saw the Tamworth Gymnastics Club break a record it has had its eye on since the event's debut.
For the first time in the competition's history, over 1,000 gymnasts took to the mats in Tamworth to display their skills.
Having begun with roughly 250 in 2014, Tamworth Gymnastics coach, Jodie McGinnity said this year's turnout was "fantastic" for the club.
With 41 clubs in attendance from across NSW, Queensland, and the ACT, Tamworth's gymnasts faced stiff competition.
But Josie Douglas, Maisie Wilde, and Annalise Tighe stood out as part of the Country side which won its City vs Country division.
And though entry was free throughout the weekend, the club was taking gold coin donations and sold raffle tickets. Though the total amount raised has not yet been counted, McGinnity said the club usually brings in around $10,000, and expects roughly the same total this year.
