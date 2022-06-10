MOTORISTS breaking the road rules can expect to be caught out at any time and in any place this long weekend.
That's the message from western region traffic and highway patrol commander Inspector Jason Bush, who warned police would be out in force.
Double demerits will be in place from today until midnight on Monday for Queen's birthday long weekend.
With 31 lives tragically lost in the western region this year alone, people who are fatigued behind the wheel will be a focus for police.
"Unfortunately we have seen an increase in the number of fatal crashes on regional roads in NSW," Inspector Bush said on Friday.
"That number has increased from last year by a staggering 13 people across the western region.
"It's our commitment this weekend that this weekend is fatality free, and to drive those numbers down."
With varying weather conditions across the western region, Inspector Bush is urged motorists to plan their trip and drive to the conditions so people can arrive at their destinations safely.
"Slow the driving down and drive to those conditions, and be mindful of what conditions lie ahead of you," he said.
"Even though the conditions may be safe in one area, we can see that change dramatically in another area of the state."
For those that don't follow the rules however, they can expect to cop it with a heavier police presence across the region.
"This weekend we have increased our footprint and our fundamental profile across the roads this weekend," he said.
"So that likelihood of being caught speeding, drink driving or on your mobile phone and has ultimately increased, and there's double demerits in place to deter those drivers that do choose to commit those offences."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
