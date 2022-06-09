THE MANILLA Machinery Rally motor ahead this year with vintage machinery enthusiasts rolling in from across the New England region.
While the official rally is set to go ahead on Saturday morning with a procession of vintage vehicles at 11am, festivities are already under way with a Tractor Trek, taking about a dozen of the vintage tractors 60km to Somerton and back.
Also not to be missed is a tractor tour through Manilla on Sunday.
The big day on Saturday will see about 100 vintage tractors on display, including some exquisite examples of the flagship tractor for this year, the Fordson Major.
The headlining Fordson is owned by treasurer of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Group, David Jones.
"That one was around before I was around. It's a '51 Fordson. My father bought it at a clearance sale before he was married, and it's been in our family 60-odd years," he said.
"They still hold the record today, I believe, for the most tractors sold in a 12-month period."
Most of the tractors being exhibited on the day are owned by other members of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Group, who are organising the event.
The pall of COVID-19 had been cast over the event for the past few years so many in the sizeable vintage machinery community have been looking forward to this year's event.
Locals can expect to see droves of members from other clubs coming along to talk tractors.
Secretary of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Group Margret Hurle said while they managed to run the event last year, it was during onerous COVID-19 restrictions.
"In 2020 we had to cancel. First time ever in more than thirty years. It was a bit of a shock when we realised we just had to stop everything," she said.
"We hated having to scan everyone in at the gate. It was a huge job. You get about 3000 people through the gates over the two days."
Following the difficulties over the past few years, Mrs Hurle asked those who come along to respect the views of others regarding mask-wearing and distancing.
There is certainly lots to enjoy this year, as many of those who aren't able to bring their tractors due to the distance will still be bringing smaller charming curiosities.
However, Mrs Hurle said there are many members in Tamworth who are bringing in their stationary engines to put on display.
"We get people bringing little engines in from over on the coast," she said.
"They just chug away, and they're just beautiful," she said.
President of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Club, Tim Scanlon said there'll also be classic cars coming in from around the region, adding to the scale of the event.
While locals are taking in the gleam of freshly polished tractors, an array of vintage cars and the persistent thrum of engines, they'll also be able to munch away on food provided by the Country Women's Association and the local soccer club.
Once everyone's had their fill of food and tractors they can also make their way over to displays of other antiques.
Mr Jones said he'll be down at the rally with some antique shearing equipment.
"There'll be a stall there selling mugs and souvenirs, and bits and pieces like that. There will be a swap-meet running there, and there could be anything available there," he said.
"It's surprising what they do come up with sometimes."
Among the souvenirs will be the club's official mug for this year, which features the iconic Fordson Major.
There will also be wood sculpting and a blacksmith to showcase the methods of production behind many of the wonders to be seen over the weekend.
Wherever visitors end up, they are sure to walk out with a new knowledge of tractors thanks to the passion on show.
As Mrs Hurle said, "You just try and stop tractor owners talking about their tractors. You just press the button and they'll tell you all about them."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
