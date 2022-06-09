The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Manilla Vintage Machinery Rally 2022 will go ahead with eased COVID-19 restrictions and 100 tractors turning up

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
June 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tractor Time: Treasurer of the Manilla Vintage Machinery Club Margret Hurle with her pride and joy. Photo: Peter Hardin.

THE MANILLA Machinery Rally motor ahead this year with vintage machinery enthusiasts rolling in from across the New England region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.