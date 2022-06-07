THE election is over, the new cabinet has been sworn in, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already been overseas twice, but according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) not all seats have been declared.
There are a number of factors which have delayed the process, including an increase in prepoll and postal votes - an option taken up by many Tamworth locals.
But overall there are more reasons for the AEC count taking longer this year, and the commission has come out to clarify exactly why this is the case.
A "sizeable increase in postal votes" is partly to blame, as well as a wider spread of votes beyond the leading two candidates in most electorates, and up to 75 seats - more than double compared to previous federal elections - potentially having to undergo a full distribution of preferences.
There has been a massive surge of prepolling in recent state and federal elections.
The Leader asked one local voter why they made their decision early.
Matt Hall cast his vote before the big day, but noticed the queues were still reasonably long.
"I decided to prepoll to avoid the rush of Saturday morning, trying to get into town and vote while everyone else is," he said.
"But it was busy, I think everyone had the same idea and I'd say it's just as busy as it was on the day. I drove past and it was just as busy."
Delayed results are not a big issue in the New England, due to the electorate being a safe Nationals seat, which was able to be called relatively early.
However, large amounts of prepoll and postal votes can often leave marginal electorates on the edge of their seat for days, or even more than a week, and while Mr Hall said he would likely still try and vote early in those areas, he thinks some changes need to be made.
"If they're [the broader public] going to start voting early then why not start keeping track of the results early so people at least know," he said.
"It doesn't seem reasonable to have such a suspense on the day if people can already see the results earlier."
But, electoral commissioner Tom Rogers said counting assurance activities are essential to the integrity of the process.
"Right, not rushed - it's a key principle for us and despite an understandable external desire for things to be wrapped up quickly, it is a principle that maintains the strength of Australian elections," he said.
"We will deliver legal, transparent and trusted results by the legislated deadline."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
