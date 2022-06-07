The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Prepoll and postal votes up in New England as Australian Electoral Commission defends slow count

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
June 7 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING EARLY: Many people - including Tamworth local Matt Hall - turned out to vote early or submitted their decision via post this year, forcing a longer count for the AEC.

THE election is over, the new cabinet has been sworn in, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already been overseas twice, but according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) not all seats have been declared.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.