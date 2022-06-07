POLICE are appealing for public assistance as they search for a young boy reported missing from Moree since the weekend.
Timothy Craigie, 11, was last seen leaving his home on Arunga Street, Moree, about 3pm on Saturday.
Police were notified when he failed to return and have launched an investigation into his whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Timothy's welfare due to his young age.
Timothy is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit pants and a tan coloured Adidas baseball cap.
Timothy may also be riding a red mountain bike, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Timothy's whereabouts is urged to contact Moree Police Station urgently or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
