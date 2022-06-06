THE COMMUNITY has been invited to dive in and have a say on what would get them out and splashing about at a new aquatic facility.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council is consulting the public over what kind of pool the community wants, and how to attract new users to it.
The project is set to replace the Quirindi pool, which is nearing a century old.
Mayor Doug Hawkins told the Leader the pool is "at the end of its life".
"It's well and truly used up its day in the sun," he said.
"We can't continue to pay out the money that we're paying in maintenance to keep it going, so we've got to look for ways to replace it."
Council hopes to discover what prevents people from using the pool, what would entice them to use the pool and how frequently they might use new facilities.
It also seeks to find a price point that would encourage greater use, while covering the cost of operations.
Information gathered from consultation will allow for new facilities and upgrades to be built.
Cr Hawkins said a local pool is a community asset developed only once every 40 or 50 years and typically has a heavy use.
He said the project is in its early stages, and the council is looking for ways to raise the money to replace the Quirindi pool.
The community wants a new, serviceable 50-metre Olympic pool and a children's pool, he said.
"But if it comes back that people want an aquatic centre or something, then I guess we've got to look at that."
Depending on what the public say they want, the council will have to decide whether or not they can afford it.
"My stance on it as a councillor is that we need to build within our means," he said.
"We're a small council, that's why I'm saying I think if we're able to attract finance to put a 50-metre Olympic pool in, as well as a children's pool beside it and possibly some shade over a part of the pool, then I think we'll be doing pretty well."
