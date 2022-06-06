The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Liverpool Plains Shire Council: Quirindi pool replacement seeks community consultation

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUN DOWN: The Quirindi pool's day in the sun has come to an end. Photo: Sally Alden Photography, file

THE COMMUNITY has been invited to dive in and have a say on what would get them out and splashing about at a new aquatic facility.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.