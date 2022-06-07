A TEENAGER last seen on Sunday evening has been found safe and well, Oxley police have confirmed.
The 16-year-old boy was reported missing after he left a Moore Creek home about 5:30pm that night and then was unable to be reached.
Police thanked the public for their assistance and said it was great news.
POLICE are appealing for information as they search for a teenager who was reported missing from a Moore Creek home on Sunday evening.
Joshua Pyke, 16, was last seen leaving a house on Tregarthen Road about 5:30pm and police were then contacted when he was unable to be reached.
Oxley officers launched an investigation into the teenager's whereabouts.
Police and Joshua's family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
Joshua is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of thin build with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said he is known to frequent the Moore Creek and Tamworth areas.
Anyone with information regarding Joshua's whereabouts is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
