Oxley police confirm 16-year-old boy found safe and well near Tamworth

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
UPDATE: Police said a teenage boy last seen on Sunday evening has been found safe and well. Photo: File

Earlier:

A TEENAGER last seen on Sunday evening has been found safe and well, Oxley police have confirmed.

