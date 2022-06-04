Cindy Pearce almost didn't turn up to win a new car from Tamworth's shop local campaign on the weekend - twice.
She was "dubious" when she got the phone call from the Tamworth Business Chamber telling her she was a finalist, because a family member was recently the victim of a cruel scam over the phone.
A second barrier presented itself last week.
Son Karnu copped a bad reaction to a routine vaccination at school.
It was a toss-up whether to take him to the hospital. Fortunately, his temperature dropped and she went down to the event at Centrepoint on Saturday morning.
"I was just telling myself 'oh, it'll be good. I'll get five minutes of fame a bit of fun for the day' and then never in my dreams did I think I'd actually win no," she said.
Fate intervened.
She's the winner of a brand-new $25,000 Volkswagen polo courtesy of Woodley's motor cars, beating nine other contestants. The 2022 buy local prize winner will use it to replace a second car, used by the kids.
"It's old, and it's noisy, and the neighbors know every time we're coming and going," she said.
"So it will be really great to be able to put the neighbors at peace and be able to retire that now."
It was the first time she'd even entered the competition.
Business chamber president Stephanie Cameron said the buy local campaign had smashed even their high expectations, with more than a million dollars worth of dockets submitted in the competition.
With the economy recovering from the COVID-19 crisis, and more businesses than ever participating in the competition - not to mention inflation adding zeroes to the end of many dockets - the chamber will be aiming its sights even higher next year, she said.
"There is nothing more exciting than handing out a car to someone who is shivering with excitement," Mrs Cameron said.
"It is the best feeling in the world.
"And, you know, cars aren't given away in Tamworth every day. There's only one like this each year."
