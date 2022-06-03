THE "BLOOD and the brains" are still hard to talk about for a man who witnessed an alleged baseball bat murder more than a decade ago, a court has heard.
Scott Marle took to the witness box on Friday for his third day of giving evidence in the NSW Supreme Court in Moree.
Advertisement
Bruce Anthony Coss, 49, is on trial for allegedly bludgeoning his 45-year-old neighbour Darren Bruce Willis to death on a dark street outside their homes in Bingara, north of Tamworth, in December 2010.
Mr Marle told the court he was there the night the alleged murder unfolded but didn't see Mr Willis get hit or see his body, which has never been found.
"It's still very hard for me to talk about the blood and the brains because it was Darren's blood and brains," he said during cross-examination.
Mr Marle had earlier told the trial that Coss had belted Mr Willis in the head with a modified baseball bat three times, crushing his skull.
Mr Marle said he hadn't wanted to process what had happened that night.
"The best way is to try and block it out and get on with life," he told the court.
READ ALSO:
Mr Marle ultimately helped police with their investigation after it was reopened in 2018 following fresh information being handed over to detectives.
The witness said he was at Coss' house on the night in question, with both Coss and another man.
He admitted to being "pissed and stoned" while the trio joked about Mr Willis, but said the mood changed and turned serious when Coss said he was going to kill him.
Mr Marle said on Friday that he had seen Coss coming and going from the house after the alleged murder.
He told the court he believed Coss had taken some things with him when he disposed of Mr Willis' body, allegedly loading him into the back of a yellow Ford ute.
"Possibly knives," Mr Marle said.
Coss has pleaded not guilty to murder.
An investigation in 2011 led to an inquest in 2014 but Coss was not arrested until October 2019.
The judge-alone trial continues before Justice Hament Dhanji.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.