Oxley police raise Aboriginal flag at Tamworth Police Station permanently for first time during Reconciliation Week 2022

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
HISTORY: The Aboriginal flag will now fly high at Tamworth Police Station permanently. Videos: Anna Falkenmire

OXLEY POLICE are moving forward with change in their hearts and change on their minds, as the Aboriginal flag was raised at Tamworth Police Station for the first time on Friday - and it's here to stay.

