OXLEY POLICE are moving forward with change in their hearts and change on their minds, as the Aboriginal flag was raised at Tamworth Police Station for the first time on Friday - and it's here to stay.
Oxley police commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi told the crowd it was a significant day for the district, that would mark history in Tamworth.
"Raising the Aboriginal flag for the first time, we stand before you, we stand together, acknowledging our history, but importantly acknowledging the need to move forward," she said.
"This is a step forward to doing just that, but it ought not stop here."
The occasion was marked with the raising of the Aboriginal flag, a dance performance and a welcome to country and smoking ceremony by Kamilaroi man Len Waters.
Superintendent Endemi said the timing, during this year's Reconciliation Week, was no coincidence.
"The theme ... is to be brave and make change, tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can make change for all," she said.
"The symbolic nature of today is a significant legacy for building strengthened relationships with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"As we move forward with change in our hearts and change in our minds, together we build a better community that values rich tradition, history and culture."
Tamworth joins dozens of regional police stations that fly the Aboriginal flag permanently at the top of the police station flag poles.
That list includes Gunnedah, Moree and Armidale.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
