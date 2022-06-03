A SECOND Ukrainian family has arrived in regional NSW, thanks to a Quirindi couple who are helping refugees flee the invasion.
Mark and Jenni Chapple's family has expanded by three, after the couple started a GoFundMe page to assist Volodymyr, Julia and their daughter Daneliia Siedov, who fled Ukraine on the day of the Russian invasion.
The Siedov's touched down in Sydney in May with just three carry on bags between them, after what had been a long, stressful and emotional journey.
Mr Siedov said the family, who lived in Kharkiv, one of the first cities invaded by the Russian Federation Military, travelled 32 hours on a train to Lviv before walking to the border of Poland, and then travelling to Romania before staying in Bulgaria until they were helped by the Chapple's.
"The situation on the border was electric, I could feel that this situation was not a joke," Mr Siedov said.
"It was something I had never felt before."
While arriving in Australia was described by Mr Siedov as providing a sense of "calm" he said not a day went by that he didn't think about his family still in Ukraine.
"My parents didn't want to leave. They were living in a bomb shelter at a school, but when they saw a dead man on the ground they decided to flee," he said.
"People are starting to head back, but it's deceiving... the advice we have been given from our government is to not rush back."
The arrival of the Siedov family was partly thanks to the Tamworth and Quirindi community, which offered the bulk of donations when the GoFundMe page was launched.
The Siedov's are the second family Mr and Mrs Chapple have helped travel to Australia, after Ukrainian husband and wife Inna and Yurii Chuchenko arrived in March.
Mr Chapple said since the Chuchenko's touched down, the processing time for humanitarian visas, which allow new arrivals to work and access some financial support, had improved.
But there was still more work to be done to help resettle as many people as possible.
Mr Chapple said the rehoming project, which has been titled 'CH2 - 200 days to independence', aimed to bring 60 Ukrainian refugees to Quirindi, Gunnedah and Tamworth by the end of the year.
"We know there are about 2000 people that have arrived into Sydney or Melbourne, while they get immediate government support, these supports will just dissipate in time," Mr Chapple said.
"CH2 is about building the pathway into regional centres, where they can work and build a future."
Experienced doctors, vets, pharmacists, farm workers, truck drivers and carpenters had already gotten in touch with the Chapple's with the hope of starting a new life in regional Australia.
"Everyone wants to work," Mr Chapple said.
While Mr Chapple said seeing smiles on the faces of those who had gone through unthinkable circumstances was "wonderful", he said it was also an emotional and tiring process.
Recognising that the couple can't help everyone on their own, the Chapple's plan to present their business brief to the government next week, hoping to secure financial assistance for the project.
But Mr Chapple said himself, Jenni, the Chucchenko's and the Siedov's would be at the forefront of welcoming the new families.
"Once we've got people in the country, the order of priority is their safety. There's anxiety and nervousness, so we need to get them feeling safe," he said.
"Then work on their language skills, get them into English speaking courses and classes so they can be comfortable in the work environment."
Mr Siedov, who holds a degree in economics, is hoping to break into the IT industry here in Australia, but said the key to this would be developing his English language skills.
The Chapple's are now hoping to start the process of reaching out to locals to try and establish a home stay environment, were families would welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes while they settle and become independent.
"That will be the next stage," Mr Chapple said.
"We spoke at a Rotary Club meeting in Quirindi and we've met with Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains Shire Council to try and open up that pathway."
