The federal government should pull the gas supply trigger and reserve the export mineral for domestic use to ward off a deepening national gas crisis, according to Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce.
But the member for New England was less keen on expansion of gas supply in his electorate, despite the state government recently permitting producers to explore areas throughout the Liverpool Plains.
Advertisement
The former deputy prime minister said he "absolutely" would have taken the extreme step of using an export trigger to reserve the mineral if he'd won the election in May.
READ MORE:
"I think that [trigger] should be activated," he said.
Australia is the world's biggest gas exporter, but in recent weeks, the Australian Industry Group has warned of "apocalyptic" price spikes for the mineral, which is used in homes and major industrial businesses. Prices have already soared to 50 times normal rates.
Mr Joyce said government needs to step in.
"It's not just manufacturing businesses, it may also be motels. Your power prices go through everything, ultimately even the price you pay for a room at a motel," he said.
"And what we're seeing with this gas crisis, throws into stark contrast, when other people say they don't want to open up gas fields, where do they think the gas will come from?"
New resources minister Madeleine King has flagged the Labor government could consider taking the step, telling media this week "all options are on the table".
The gas trigger was introduced in 2017 by former prime minister Malcom Turnbull and then-deputy prime minister Joyce during an earlier gas crisis.
Santos managing director Kevin Gallagher signaled this week that the company wanted to bring forward its controversial Narrabri Gas Project, which was approved in 2020.
Mr Gallagher estimated production could begin at the project by as early as 2025.
The state government recently renewed four expired exploration licenses in the region surrounding the gas project, which is in the Pilliga forest, including some parts of the Liverpool Plains.
Mr Joyce is on record as opposing both coal or gas exploitation in the Liverpool Plains area.
"I don't think you need to explore on the Liverpool Plains, you've got gas precincts in the Pilliga Forest," Mr Joyce said, on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.