$24 million flushed down drain after New England dam project canned

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
June 2 2022 - 9:00pm
DAM DEAD: Water minister Kevin Anderson announced this week that the government had killed the Mole River project in the face of "significant opposition" from locals. Photo: Andrew Messenger

The state government spent $24 million developing Tenterfield's Mole River dam project, only to to pull the plug on the proposed $350 million dam.

