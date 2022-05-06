A QUIRINDI husband and wife have made it their mission to help as many people as they can fleeing conflict in Ukraine, to start a new life in regional Australia - and they're hoping others will do the same.
With a history of working in agriculture, Mark and Jenni Chapple have built up a network of ag professionals in Ukraine, so when they heard about the Russian invasion their first thought was to check in with their friends.
Advertisement
"I said to my wife Jenni, if there's ever a chance to help someone, it's right now," Mr Chapple said.
By luck, the Chapple's got in contact with husband and wife Yurii and Inna Chuchenko, who were stranded in Thailand with no option to return home when the conflict broke out.
READ ALSO:
Mr Chuchenko said they had been up all night praying for a solution when they received the text message from Mr Chapple, asking if they needed help.
"It was a really big miracle," Mr Chuchenko said.
With Ms Chuchenko five months pregnant the Chapple's worked as fast as they could, organising visas and flights to get them to Quirindi.
While it was the beginning of a new life for Yurii and Inna, they were forced to leave their family and friends behind in Ukraine.
"Inna's family are currently living in a bathroom with no lights and water because it's the safest place for them," Mr Chuchenko said.
"But what you need to clearly understand is there's no safe place in Ukraine at all anymore."
For Mr Chuchenko, this is his second time fleeing his home country, after his home town in the east of Ukraine was occupied by the Russians in 2014.
"It's not fair," he said.
"You came in 2014 and occupied our land and now you come again, it's not fair, it's not fair."
But it was fear and anger that Chuchenko's said they felt the most.
"Fear because you never know when the missiles are coming, fear for your life, and anger at the Russians," Mr Chuchenko said.
To arrive in Quirindi was like arriving in "paradise", Mr Chuchenko said.
Advertisement
Since the couple arrived in March with just two suitcases, the Chapple's have provided them with accommodation and assistance.
"They've turned up in Australia with nothing, and now they want to help other people get here, that's real strength," Mr Chapple said.
With Ukraine known for it's agriculture, Mr Chapple said there is a huge opportunity to house more Ukrainian citizens in regional Australia.
"There are many people in Ukraine seeking aid in this humanitarian crisis and maybe more people in regional areas can assist, by hosting them as Jenni and I are," he said.
"It's not just getting people a job, but helping them into a pathway for their future."
After living in Quirindi for almost one month, Mr Chuchenko said he felt "safe" and saw "opportunity" - something he hadn't experienced in a long time.
Advertisement
"In Ukraine we choose what we must do, not what we want to do," he said.
"Here there is no need to choose a job you don't like.
"Every vacant shop we walk past we see opportunity of what we can build here, or what type of business can be here."
And the smiles and generosity they have received since arriving in Australia is something they're thankful for.
"It helps you forget about what happened before and just live," Mr Chuchenko said.
"With no worries about enemies that may be close and not knowing what will happen."
Advertisement
But it's not just about earning money, Mr Chapple said by welcoming Ukrainians with open arms it was an opportunity for learning.
"It's to share the culture and integrate them into our communities" he said.
"Bring the Ukrainian culture and share that culture, including our Indigenous culture, educate people as to what it's really like here."
Since helping Mr and Mrs Chuchenko, the Chapples have been meeting with councillors and community members and have started a GoFundMe page to get another Ukranian family to Australia
"We'd like to bring 20, 30, 40 people, as many as we can," Mr Chapple said.
The page is aiming to raise money to fund tickets and visas for the Siedov family to start a new life in Quirindi.
Advertisement
Vladmir, Julia and their four-year-old daughter Daneliia fled from Ukraine on the day of the invasion and are currently staying in Bulgaria - but Mr Chapple said their resources are running out.
"They have lost everything and carry now only one suitcase," he said.
"There is an opportunity for regional communities to unite in helping, like Australia has done in the past."
Whether it's donating $5 or $50, Mr Chapple said anything would help to bring these families to safety.
"Our goal now is to just try and raise awareness," he said.
Advertisement
"The more of these stories we can put in front of the government the better. If we can put facts in front of them, we should get a positive response."
To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.