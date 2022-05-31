MARGARET O'Connor's commitment to making Tamworth a better and safer place has been recognised at a state level, with a prestigious award.
After clocking up more than 10,000 hours of service throughout the past 40 years as a St John Ambulance volunteer, Ms O'Connor was promoted in the Order to the Grade of Commander at a ceremony in Sydney.
Ms O'Connor said while she wasn't usually a fan of accolades and glory, she was thrilled to receive such a prestigious honour.
"It was a lovely privilege to go that high."
Growing up Ms O'Connor always had her sights set on becoming a nurse, but when a health problem ended that dream she was determined to still find a way to help.
"It sort of fulfilled a dream for me," she said.
"I knew I needed to do something, I joined St John, and it gave me a purpose to help others."
The promotion came following many notable achievements and contributions during floods, the 2019/20 bushfires at Glen Innes, Tenterfield and Taree and the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"I've been places I probably never would have got to before, and I've seen things I probably wouldn't have seen."
Ms O'Connor currently volunteers as the superintendent of the Tamworth division, which sees her responsible for managing and organising training, maintaining the wellbeing of other volunteers and liaising with event managers.
"I really love being out in the community and helping people out," she said.
"It's given me just as much as I've given them."
The awards were held at Government House in Sydney, where Ms O'Connor and 15 other volunteers were congratulated by NSW governor Margaret Beazley.
